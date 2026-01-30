Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft

08:41

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced plans to decertify all Canada-made aircraft and warned of imposing a 50 per cent tariff on such planes until American-made Gulfstream jets receive certification in Canada, signalling a fresh escalation in trade tensions between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump specified that the move would include Bombardier's Global Express business jet, produced in Quebec.





"Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process," Trump wrote. "If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America."

The warning marked another sharp turn in US-Canada relations following a series of trade and policy disputes since Trump returned to office last year.

Just hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Trump to "respect Canadian sovereignty" following reports of meetings between Alberta separatists and US officials, adding to the growing diplomatic strain.

Against this backdrop, Trump has also repeatedly threatened broader trade action.





Days earlier, he warned that he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canada, the US's second-largest trading partner, should Ottawa proceed with a trade agreement with China. -- ANI