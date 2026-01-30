HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
08:41
image
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced plans to decertify all Canada-made aircraft and warned of imposing a 50 per cent tariff on such planes until American-made Gulfstream jets receive certification in Canada, signalling a fresh escalation in trade tensions between the two countries.
 
 In a post on Truth Social, Trump specified that the move would include Bombardier's Global Express business jet, produced in Quebec. 

"Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process," Trump wrote. "If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America."
 
The warning marked another sharp turn in US-Canada relations following a series of trade and policy disputes since Trump returned to office last year.
 
Just hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Trump to "respect Canadian sovereignty" following reports of meetings between Alberta separatists and US officials, adding to the growing diplomatic strain.
 
Against this backdrop, Trump has also repeatedly threatened broader trade action. 

Days earlier, he warned that he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canada, the US's second-largest trading partner, should Ottawa proceed with a trade agreement with China. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft
LIVE! Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft

'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'
'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'

'While many politicians speak of development, Dada worked hard for it.''He realised that politics wasn't about power or politics -- it was about service to the people.'

Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death
Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death

'The pandemic has led to an immense disruption in the world's political, financial, military and geopolitical situation. The pandemic was a warning.'

Ajit Pawar keen on NCP merger before death, claims aide
Ajit Pawar keen on NCP merger before death, claims aide

A close associate of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claims that Pawar was actively pursuing a merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions before his death. The associate, Kiran Gujar, stated that Pawar had...

'Record the phone call, I am killing your sister'
'Record the phone call, I am killing your sister'

A Delhi Police SWAT commando died after allegedly being brutally assaulted by her husband, who reportedly announced the killing during a phone call with the victim's brother. The family alleges prolonged torture and dowry harassment.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO