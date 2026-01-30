HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'The must-read book to understand technology' is here

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
15:55
image
Rediff Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Ajit Balakrishnan's, new book, 'Technology Innovation: Sword or Plough: Insights For Curious Minded People, Students, Researchers, Policy Makers' has a recommendation that's worth listening in to. 

Subramanian Ramadorai, former CEO and MD TCS, says, 'the book is a The book is a very important contribution by Ajit Balakrishnan. As a senior and well-respected industry leader he writes with authority drawn from decades of direct engagement with technology and its evolution. 

"A must read for anyone trying to understand that technology has always been a powerful force of change. A good read for people and professionals of all ages." 

Written for students, professionals, and policy makers, and asks a defining question of our time: Will technology become a sword that divides society or a plough that cultivates shared prosperity? 

Tracing history from early industrial machines to modern software, and AI, Mr Balakrishnan shows how technology can democratize comfort even as it displaces livelihoods. It explores the deeper forces behind innovation policy, culture, and ethics through stories that range from mass production and chemical revolutions to India's software rise during the Y2K moment.

The book is available on Amazon.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will Ajit Pawar be cleared in scam case? BJP leader says...
LIVE! Will Ajit Pawar be cleared in scam case? BJP leader says...

Will Sunetra Pawar Be DCM? Pawar Family To Decide Soon
Will Sunetra Pawar Be DCM? Pawar Family To Decide Soon

'The entire Pawar family -- Sunetra Vahini, Jay and Parth Pawar (Ajit Pawar's sons), Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule -- will sit together and decide how to move forward.'

NCP leaders meet Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party's future
NCP leaders meet Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party's future

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the chartered plane carrying them crashed in Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday.

'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free pads
'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free pads

Private schools failing to provide these facilities risk de-recognition

Worker from Bihar, son murdered in Chennai, wife assaulted
Worker from Bihar, son murdered in Chennai, wife assaulted

Three people have been arrested in Chennai in connection with the murder of a migrant worker from Bihar, his wife, and their two-year-old son. The investigation revealed a sexual assault and subsequent killings.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO