The camel fair town that will be a wedding destination

Fri, 30 January 2026
To promote Pushkar as a destination for weddings, Rajasthan's real estate regulator  along with district authorities has approved three schemes to develop the required infrastructure, including resorts, farmhouses and commercial establishments.

The schemes were approved by the state's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Ajmer Development Authority (ADA), a senior ADA official said. 

In ADA's Wedding Destination City scheme, 21 mega resorts, plots for 21 farmhouses, and 42 commercial shops are to be established across over 44 hectares.

Similarly, the Brahma Enclave Resort scheme will comprise 64 resorts and 85 commercial shops spanning approximately 13 hectares. The Tirthraj Pushkar Farmhouse scheme will feature plots for 64 farmhouses and 33 commercial shops on over 34 hectares.

The official said that in recent years, Pushkar has become a major destination for weddings. More than 3,000 weddings of people from outside the region are held here every year. It used to be known for its annual camel fairs where livestock is bought and sold. 

-- Anil Sharma, Business Standard

