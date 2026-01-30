HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teens who raped 6-yo-girl held, police were uncooperative

Fri, 30 January 2026
10:48
Delhi Police apprehended three minor boys aged 13, 14, and 15 years old for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital. 

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on January 18 in the Bhajanpura area. The mother of the survivor told ANI, "They (accused) were three boys. Our daughter went with us to a shop, after which we dropped her off and went to buy vegetables. My son came running and after five minutes are saw my daughter covered in blood. She felt unconscious. After regaining her consciousness, she said that she had fallen from a car. I told her she was hiding something, after which she said what happened. I took her to a police station. After a checkup, my daughter was taken to a hospital." 

She alleged that the police initially did not help them but eventually took action under pressure. "We got to know that the two accused have been apprehended. At first, the police were not cooperating, but eventually took action after pressure," the mother added. 

The father of the survivor said that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari extended help for their daughter's medical treatment. The father said, "He (Manoj Tiwari) helped us with the medical treatment. Police are also assured of arresting the accused."

Earlier on Thursday, Manoj Tiwari met with the family of the six-year-old survivor and assured them of a strict punishment in the case. -- ANI

