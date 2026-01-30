Swiggy's Losses Rise To Rs 1,065 Cr

11:11





Total costs rose to Rs 7,298 crore, reflecting higher delivery charges, advertising spend and continued investments in Instamart, the company's fast-growing quick commerce business.





However, the Bengaluru-based food and grocery delivery firm reported a rise in revenue in Q3 FY26, showcasing the scale it has built across food delivery and logistics.





It reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,148 crore, up 54 per cent from Rs 3,993 crore a year earlier, driven by order volumes and an expanding supply-chain business. Total income stood at Rs 6,244 crore.





Quick commerce was the biggest drag on profitability. The segment posted a loss of Rs 791 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue increased to Rs 1,016 crore, highlighting the capital-intensive nature of rapid grocery delivery.





Swiggy's core food delivery business made a profit of Rs 282 crore, up 46 per cent from Rs 193 crore the previous year.





For the nine months ended December, Swiggy's revenue reached Rs 16,670 crore, compared to Rs 10,817 crore in the same period last year. Net losses widened to Rs 3,354 crore from Rs 2,036 crore. The company said advertising and sales promotion expenses totalled Rs 3,183 crore over the nine-month period.





Sriharsha Majety, MD and group CEO, Swiggy, said the firm is getting more users and improving gross order value (GOV) in food delivery.





'In quick commerce, where we believe we are only a quarter of the way through the opportunity, we are deepening wallet penetration and expanding differentiated assortment across categories to strengthen engagement and order value,' he said in a statement.





Swiggy's rival Zomato reported a profit of Rs 102 crore in Q3 FY26, up 73 per cent from the previous year. Its revenue rose more than 200 per cent to Rs 16,315 crore. -- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

Delivery platform Swiggy's consolidated net loss widened by 33 per cent to Rs 1,065 crore in the December quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 799 crore a year earlier, as expenses outpaced revenue growth.