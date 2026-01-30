HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Suspected Pak drone seen hovering over forward village in J-K's Samba

Fri, 30 January 2026
A drone, suspected to have originated in Pakistan, briefly hovered over Indian territory along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

The drone was spotted over Ratanpur village in Ramgarh sector around 7.40 pm, they said, adding that the suspicious flying object returned towards the direction of Pakistan after hovering for couple of minutes.

Subsequently, a search operation was conducted in the village and nearby areas to ensure there were no airdrops of weapons or narcotics, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi speaks to Venezuela's acting president
LIVE! Modi speaks to Venezuela's acting president

Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maha dy CM tomorrow
Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maha dy CM tomorrow

The legislature wing of the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra will hold a meeting in Mumbai on January 31, where Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra is set to be named as its leader, state minister Chhagan...

Sensitise boys to end menstrual stigma in schools: SC
Sensitise boys to end menstrual stigma in schools: SC

The Supreme Court of India has emphasized the need to sensitize male teachers and students about menstruation to eliminate stigma and ensure the effective use of menstrual hygiene facilities in schools.

'Security alert' issued for Americans in Bangladesh
'Security alert' issued for Americans in Bangladesh

The United States on Friday issued a 'security alert' for its citizens in Bangladesh, asking them to remain vigilant and avoid crowds as political violence or extremist attacks may occur, potentially targeting rallies, polling stations,...

Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death
Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death

'The pandemic has led to an immense disruption in the world's political, financial, military and geopolitical situation. The pandemic was a warning.'

