Stock markets snap 3-day rally on intense selling in metal, IT stocks ahead of Budget

23:10

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally, due to heavy selling pressure in metal, IT and commodity stocks as investors booked profits at higher levels ahead of the Budget 2026-27.





However, buying on select blue-chip counters restricted the sharp fall in domestic equities amid prolonged weakness in the rupee, traders said.





As a bearish trend gripped the street, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.59 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 82,269.78.





During the day, it tumbled 625.34 points or 0.75 per cent to 81,941.03. A total of 2,424 stocks advanced while 1,783 declined and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.