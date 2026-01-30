HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets snap 3-day rally on intense selling in metal, IT stocks ahead of Budget

Fri, 30 January 2026
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally, due to heavy selling pressure in metal, IT and commodity stocks as investors booked profits at higher levels ahead of the Budget 2026-27.

However, buying on select blue-chip counters restricted the sharp fall in domestic equities amid prolonged weakness in the rupee, traders said.

As a bearish trend gripped the street, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.59 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 82,269.78.

During the day, it tumbled 625.34 points or 0.75 per cent to 81,941.03. A total of 2,424 stocks advanced while 1,783 declined and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.

