Stalin's 'washing machine' jibe at BJP-AIADMK

Fri, 30 January 2026
13:19
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP asking whether their alliance partner AIADMK allegedly involved in corruption cases has been cleaned in their "washing machine".

Targeting the saffron party for making "baseless allegations" on the DMK, Stalin, after inaugurating the NDTV Tamil Nadu Summit in Chennai, said those who cannot digest the growth of Tamil Nadu spread lies through "Whatsapp university".

"All the allegations made against us follow an old script. The first of these is the political dynasty charge. I have already answered this. Anyone is free to enter politics, but they must stand before the people, earn their trust and win votes to succeed. This is a baseless accusation made by those who cannot face us on the ground," the DMK chief said.

The second allegation they make against us is "corruption". Has anyone proven a single allegation made against us so far, he asked.

Hitting out at the BJP, Stalin said, "Those currently with you are the ones truly involved in corruption, specifically, the AIADMK, who were even convicted by the Supreme Court in corruption cases. When you were not in alliance with them, how many allegations did you level against them? Have you now washed them in your washing machine?"

The opposition claim that Tamil Nadu is anti-Hindu. But in the last 1,730 days of power, consecrations for over 4,000 temples have been conducted, a scale which has not even taken place in any BJP-ruled states, he claimed.

"True devotees are happy with this," Stalin said. -- PTI 

LIVE! 'Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing gamosa on R-Day'

My stand not pro-BJP, but...: Tharoor after meeting Rahul

Tharoor, on Thursday, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said "all is good" and "we are all on the same page".

Rs 18k for 400-mtr drive: Cabbie takes tourist 'for a ride'

The driver allegedly took the tourist on a longer route before dropping her at the hotel

US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples

The Smithsonian will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India after evidence showed they were illegally removed from Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s

When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System is one of the Indian Army's deadliest guns with the longest firing range.

