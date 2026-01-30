Sensex down 500 points amid swings in gold, silver prices





The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,247.55, slipping 171.35 points or 0.67 per cent, while the BSE Sensex began the session at 81,950.05, down 616.32 points or 0.75 per cent.





The early weakness reflected caution among investors as global markets continued to witness sharp fluctuations. -- ANI

Investor sentiment remained weak as markets reacted to the steep decline and sudden rebound in precious metals, along with broader uncertainty across global asset classes.