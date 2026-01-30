HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Self-declared custodians of nationalism: Cong on BJP

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
11:27
image
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a jibe at the BJP on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, citing former Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's letter to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, which criticised Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS over their alleged stand against Gandhi.

In an X post, Jairam Ramesh also sharply criticised former judge and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remarks on Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. He wrote, "Two days before Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, Jawaharlal Nehru had written to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. A few months later, on July 18 1948, Sardar Patel had also written to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Both are damning indictments of the self-declared custodians of nationalism. And to think that there is a Lok Sabha MP wedded to that ideology and who was blessed by the PM himself, who said that he could not choose between Gandhi and Godse. His mindset is revealing." 

Along with the letters, the Congress MP also shared a link to Nehru's address on All India Radio on the night of January 30, 1948, on his social media handle. 

In 2024, Gangopadhyay told a Bengali channel that he cannot 'choose between Gandhi and Godse'. The jurist-turned-politician said, "As someone from the legal profession, I must try to understand the other side of the story. I must read his (Nathuram Godse) writings and understand what triggered him to kill Mahatma Gandhi. Until then, I cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse." 

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a leading figure in India's freedom movement, succumbed to bullets on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to daily prayers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After rising, rising, rising... silver, gold futures fall
LIVE! After rising, rising, rising... silver, gold futures fall

US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples
US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples

The Smithsonian will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India after evidence showed they were illegally removed from Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s

When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi
When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System is one of the Indian Army's deadliest guns with the longest firing range.

Indian 'dunki' agent indicted for smuggling 'aliens' in US
Indian 'dunki' agent indicted for smuggling 'aliens' in US

According to court documents, Shivam directed smuggling operations from January through June 2025, coordinating the illegal transport of individuals across the US-Canada border into Clinton County, New York.

SC wants to examine 4 questions on new UGC regulations
SC wants to examine 4 questions on new UGC regulations

The Supreme Court has framed key legal questions regarding the University Grants Commission's equity regulations and stayed the implementation of the framework on caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO