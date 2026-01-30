'Security alert' issued for Americans in Bangladesh

20:00

The United States on Friday issued a 'security alert' for its citizens in Bangladesh, asking them to remain vigilant and avoid crowds as political violence or extremist attacks may occur, potentially targeting rallies, polling stations, and religious sites during the election period.



In an advisory posted on its official website, the US Embassy in Bangladesh also instructed its citizens to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings.



Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections and a national referendum simultaneously on February 12.



"During the election period, political violence or extremist attacks may occur potentially targeting rallies, polling stations, and religious sites such as churches, temples, mosques, and other places of religious significance," the security alert said.



"US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations or rallies intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings," it added.



The Bangladesh government has announced restrictions on transportation beginning on February 10 for motorcycles and all transportation on February 11 and 12.



The advisory said that the US Embassy in Dhaka will have limited onsite services on February 11 and 12.



It also advised US citizens to review security plans and plan for alternative travel routes while keeping a low profile.



On Friday, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen met Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and discussed upcoming elections.



"In our meeting today, I heard Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman's perspectives on the upcoming elections. The United States looks forward to working with all Bangladeshi political parties to advance shared peace and prosperity," the envoy said after the meeting.



Nearly 2,000 candidates, including representatives from more than 50 political parties and independent contenders, are vying for 300 parliamentary seats in the February 12 polls, state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.



According to police data, so far four people have been killed till Thursday since the formal election campaign started on January 22, it said.



At least 16 countries have accepted Bangladesh's invitation to send a total of 57 election observers for the country's 13th general election, it added.



Former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emerged as the frontrunner in the changed political landscape in the country after the interim government disbanded deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League last year. -- PTI