Rupee hits intraday record low of 92.02 against US dollar

21:19





Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment and capped gains in the domestic currency.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 91.89 and further strengthened to 91.82 against the greenback. However, it weakened later in the session to touch its lowest-ever level of 92.02 before ending at 91.93, registering a gain of 6 paise from the previous closing level.

