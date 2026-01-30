HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites President Murmu to visit Ayodhya

Fri, 30 January 2026
23:29
Chairman of the Ram temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra on Friday said that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited President Droupadi Murmu to visit Ayodhya to have a 'darshan' and offer prayers at the temple.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said that members of the trust recently met President Murmu and extended a formal invitation to visit Ayodhya.

Mishra said, "Trust members met the president and invited her to come to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple. We hope she will be able to fix a date in her schedule, perhaps in March. Although we have not received any formal information, we have learned informally that she has agreed."

Mishra also gave details about ancient manuscripts related to the Ramayana that will be kept in the temple complex.

He said the Central Sanskrit University (New Delhi) gifted the trust a rare 400-year-old manuscript containing Valmiki's words written in ancient Sanskrit script.

He said the manuscript was earlier given to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, but after learning that the second floor of the Ram temple will have a special space for Ramayana-related literature, the university decided to permanently gift the manuscript at the trust's request.

He said the trust has planned to preserve and secure ancient Ramayana and Valmiki translations in various Indian languages in the temple complex, making it a major centre of religious and cultural heritage.  -- PTI

