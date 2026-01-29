HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Rail clip found missing in UP's Ballia, case lodged

Fri, 30 January 2026
A rail clip was found removed from a train track near Kidiharpur railway station, prompting authorities to register a case, officials said on Thursday.

Northeastern Railway's Public Relations Officer Ashok Kumar said the incident came to light on Wednesday on the busy Varanasi'"Gorakhpur rail section.

Following this, an FIR has been lodged at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) police station against unidentified persons.

Kumar told PTI that it would be difficult to conclusively say at this stage whether the pandrol clip was removed with the intention of derailing a train. He said the matter is being investigated from all angles.

A pandrol clip is a crucial component used to fasten rails securely to concrete sleepers, ensuring track stability. It also helps in reducing vibrations caused by the movement of trains. -- PTI

