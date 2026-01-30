HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing gamosa on R-Day'

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
13:51
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the North East by refusing to wear 'gamosa', presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 'At Home' reception hosted by her on Republic Day. 

All dignitaries, including those from abroad, had worn the scarf as a mark of respect, but Gandhi was the "only person to refuse" to do so, Shah claimed, while addressing a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh.

 ''Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect of the North East's culture'', he said. Shah alleged that the Congress did nothing for Assam's development. 

''I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflict and deaths of youth," the union home minister said. Shah also accused the Congress of using infiltration as a "weapon for its vote bank politics". ''There has been no infiltration in Assam since the BJP came to power. Those who had come to India illegally will be identified and sent back," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing gamosa on R-Day'
LIVE! 'Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing gamosa on R-Day'

My stand not pro-BJP, but...: Tharoor after meeting Rahul
My stand not pro-BJP, but...: Tharoor after meeting Rahul

Tharoor, on Thursday, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said "all is good" and "we are all on the same page".

Rs 18k for 400-mtr drive: Cabbie takes tourist 'for a ride'
Rs 18k for 400-mtr drive: Cabbie takes tourist 'for a ride'

The driver allegedly took the tourist on a longer route before dropping her at the hotel

US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples
US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples

The Smithsonian will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India after evidence showed they were illegally removed from Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s

When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi
When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System is one of the Indian Army's deadliest guns with the longest firing range.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO