No compromise on pilots' weekly rest, DGCA assures Delhi HC

Fri, 30 January 2026
16:46
image
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Union government, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and InterGlobe Aviation, operator of IndiGo Airlines, on a plea challenging the aviation regulator's decision to grant relaxations under the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. 

During the hearing of the public interest litigation (PIL), the DGCA categorically informed the Court that mandatory weekly rest for pilots has not been relaxed for any airline. 

Appearing for the regulator, advocate Anjana Gosain submitted that the requirement of weekly rest remains fully operational and has not been withdrawn or diluted. 

"Weekly rest is non-negotiable. It cannot be tampered with. No relaxation has been given to any airline in this regard," Gosain told the Court, adding that the position may be formally recorded. She clarified that the only relaxation granted by the DGCA pertains to night operations and that, too, is strictly limited until February 10, 2026, to enable operational adjustments during the transition phase. -- ANI

