Need to fill Dy CM position soon: Praful Patel

After meeting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Praful Patel told reporters that a final decision will be made after discussing with the Pawar family and party leaders.





He said, "Ajit Dada was our leader and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. We need to fill the position soon, and have spoken with CM Fadnavis regarding this. We are going to make a decision soon after we speak to the (Pawar) family, and according to the sentiments of the public."





When asked about NCP MP and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar taking up the role of the Deputy CM, Patel said, "There is no question about opposing Sunetra Pawar, but I can comment only after talking to her. We can make a decision by discussing with party leaders." This comes amid speculations around Sunetra Pawar as the Deputy CM face and a merger of the two NCP factions. -- ANI

