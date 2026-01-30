HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Need to fill Dy CM position soon: Praful Patel

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
16:25
image
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Praful Patel on Friday said that a decision regarding the vacant posts of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and cabinet portfolios will be made soon, following the demise of party chief Ajit Pawar. 

After meeting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Praful Patel told reporters that a final decision will be made after discussing with the Pawar family and party leaders. 

He said, "Ajit Dada was our leader and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. We need to fill the position soon, and have spoken with CM Fadnavis regarding this. We are going to make a decision soon after we speak to the (Pawar) family, and according to the sentiments of the public."

When asked about NCP MP and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar taking up the role of the Deputy CM, Patel said, "There is no question about opposing Sunetra Pawar, but I can comment only after talking to her. We can make a decision by discussing with party leaders." This comes amid speculations around Sunetra Pawar as the Deputy CM face and a merger of the two NCP factions. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will Ajit Pawar be cleared in scam case? BJP leader says...
LIVE! Will Ajit Pawar be cleared in scam case? BJP leader says...

Will Sunetra Pawar Be DCM? Pawar Family To Decide Soon
Will Sunetra Pawar Be DCM? Pawar Family To Decide Soon

'The entire Pawar family -- Sunetra Vahini, Jay and Parth Pawar (Ajit Pawar's sons), Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule -- will sit together and decide how to move forward.'

NCP leaders meet Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party's future
NCP leaders meet Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party's future

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the chartered plane carrying them crashed in Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday.

'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free pads
'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free pads

Private schools failing to provide these facilities risk de-recognition

Worker from Bihar, son murdered in Chennai, wife assaulted
Worker from Bihar, son murdered in Chennai, wife assaulted

Three people have been arrested in Chennai in connection with the murder of a migrant worker from Bihar, his wife, and their two-year-old son. The investigation revealed a sexual assault and subsequent killings.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO