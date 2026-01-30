HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Most of India still chooses to use kirana stores

Fri, 30 January 2026
Kirana stores continue to occupy a central role in India's grocery ecosystem by staying closely aligned with the consumption behaviour of the country's largest consumer base, according to a report by RedSeer Strategy Consultants.

It noted "Kirana stores retain their central position in India's grocery economy by remaining closely attuned to the consumption patterns of the country's largest consumer segment.

"The report titled "THE AOV TRAP - Why India's mass grocery still leans on Kiranas" highlights that grocery remains India's largest and most essential retail category, and that kiranas continue to anchor it by serving the high-frequency, low-AOV baskets that define everyday spending for low- to mid-income households.

The report states, "India's grocery market is served by three distinct archetypes, of which kiranas continue to drive over 90% despite rapid growth of quick commerce."

Despite the rise of modern digital platforms, the report notes, "Kiranas form the largest part of India's grocery market, holding ~91% share in CY2025 and expected to retain a dominant ~86% by CY2030." This resilience is largely due to their ability to serve the largest share of the population, specifically those making frequent, smaller purchases. -- ANI

