HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Masked men attempt to abduct Maha Cong corporators

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
09:26
image
Police have said that they have booked half a dozen persons and arrested one of them after masked men allegedly attempted to abduct Congress corporators from Chandrapur in Maharashtra from a bus when they were on their way to Nagpur.

A group of persons intercepted the bus, in which newly-elected corporators of the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation (CMC) were travelling, on Thursday and allegedly attempted to abduct those from the Congress near the Samriddhi Expressway in Wardha district adjoining Nagpur, police said
However, the timely arrival of party supporters and police intervention brought the situation under control, said a senior corporator, who was travelling in the bus.

According to party sources, the corporators loyal to Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar (CLP), numbering 17 to 18, were heading towards Nagpur, where their faction was to officially register at the Divisional Commissioner's office after civic polls.

Around 5.45 pm near the Yelakeli toll plaza, about 20 unidentified persons with their faces covered, who arrived in four to six vehicles, intercepted the bus. They allegedly attempted to forcibly remove the Congress corporators from the bus, police said, quoting a complaint filed by party corporator Rajesh Adoor, who was also travelling.

Meanwhile, some Congress activists reached the scene, leading to a scuffle and a tense standoff between the two groups.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Sawangi police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. One of the alleged abductors, Kanain Siddiqui, a resident of Nagpur, was caught by party workers and later arrested by police.

He and five others, all identified, were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on Adoor's complaint, according to the police. Besides them, several other unidentified persons were also booked in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred amidst the ongoing power struggle within the Congress, the single largest party in the new House, over the mayor's post following the January 15 CMC elections. Rival factions led by Wadettiwar and Congress MP Pratibha Dhanorkar are at loggerheads over the post.

Elections to pick the Chandrapur mayor and deputy mayor are scheduled on February 10. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Masked men attempt to abduct Maha Cong corporators
LIVE! Masked men attempt to abduct Maha Cong corporators

'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'
'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'

'While many politicians speak of development, Dada worked hard for it.''He realised that politics wasn't about power or politics -- it was about service to the people.'

Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death
Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death

'The pandemic has led to an immense disruption in the world's political, financial, military and geopolitical situation. The pandemic was a warning.'

Ajit Pawar keen on NCP merger before death, claims aide
Ajit Pawar keen on NCP merger before death, claims aide

A close associate of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claims that Pawar was actively pursuing a merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions before his death. The associate, Kiran Gujar, stated that Pawar had...

'Record the phone call, I am killing your sister'
'Record the phone call, I am killing your sister'

A Delhi Police SWAT commando died after allegedly being brutally assaulted by her husband, who reportedly announced the killing during a phone call with the victim's brother. The family alleges prolonged torture and dowry harassment.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO