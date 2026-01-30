Maha CID begins probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash

14:04





News also coming in that Ajit Pawar was keen on the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party it was about to happen soon, a close associate said.





Kiran Gujar, who had been associated with Ajit Pawar since before his entry into politics in the mid-1980s, told PTI on Thursday that Pawar had confided in him about this only five days before Wednesday's fatal plane crash. "He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days," Gujar said.

NCP leaders meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party's future after Ajit Pawar's death. This comes even as the Maharashtra CID has begun a probe into the Baramati plane crash that killed the Deputy Chief Minister.