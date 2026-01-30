HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha CID begins probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash

Fri, 30 January 2026
14:04
NCP leaders meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party's future after Ajit Pawar's death. This comes even as the Maharashtra CID has begun a probe into the Baramati plane crash that killed the Deputy Chief Minister.

News also coming in that Ajit Pawar was keen on the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party it was about to happen soon, a close associate said.

Kiran Gujar, who had been associated with Ajit Pawar since before his entry into politics in the mid-1980s, told PTI on Thursday that Pawar had confided in him about this only five days before Wednesday's fatal plane crash. "He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days," Gujar said. 

TOP STORIES

Tharoor, on Thursday, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said "all is good" and "we are all on the same page".

Rs 18k for 400-mtr drive: Cabbie takes tourist 'for a ride'
The driver allegedly took the tourist on a longer route before dropping her at the hotel

US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples
The Smithsonian will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India after evidence showed they were illegally removed from Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s

'Hindu Unity Is Not What I Am Aiming At'
'The Kerala of today is not the Kerala of yesterday.''What has seeped into this society is the feeling of hatred towards other castes and religions.'

