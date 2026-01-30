HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jana Nayagan release: CBFC files caveat in SC

Fri, 30 January 2026
20:43
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the release of actor Vijay-starrer Tamil film Jana Nayagan

A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

On January 27, the Madras high court set aside the order of a single judge that directed the CBFC to grant censor certificate to the movie, and said that certain references to the Army and religious sentiments require consideration. 

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan stated that the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have given time to CBFC for filing counter affidavit.

The film is stated to be Vijay's last, ahead of his full-fledged political entry. 

He heads the fledgling Tamiga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political party.

The bench allowed an appeal filed by the CBFC, challenging the order of Justice Asha, dated January 9, which also quashed a communication dated January 5 of the regional officer of the censor board, stating that based on a complaint from one of its members, the matter has been referred to the revising committee by the Chairperson of the board.

The bench gave liberty to M/s KVN Productions LLP, producer of the mega budget movie, to amend the prayer and approach the single judge for early hearing of its plea.

Pointing out that the film had some content relating to Army and religious sentiments, which may disturb the religious harmony in the country and hence the Chairperson had referred the matter to the revising committee, the bench said it requires consideration.   -- PTI

