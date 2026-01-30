HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian 'dunki' agent held in US, may get 15 yrs jail

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
10:19
Punjab minister meets deported US immigrants who used the dunki route
Punjab minister meets deported US immigrants who used the dunki route
A 22-year-old citizen of India has been indicted in New York for his role in a scheme to smuggle Indian nationals from Canada across the northern border into the United States. 

Shivam, whose last name is not known, is charged with one count of conspiracy to illegally bring aliens to the United States and four counts of illegally bringing aliens to the United States for the purpose of private financial gain. 

A federal grand jury in the Northern District of New York returned an indictment Wednesday charging him for his role in the scheme. 

According to court documents, Shivam directed smuggling operations from January through June 2025, coordinating the illegal transport of individuals across the US-Canada border into Clinton County, New York. 

In January 2025, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles traveling in tandem near the US-Canada border. Both vehicles accelerated to avoid agents, triggering a pursuit. One vehicle went off the road and became immobilized, while the other was later stopped in Mooers, New York. The vehicles contained a total of 12 undocumented persons.

WhatsApp messages between one of the drivers and a number connected to Shivam allegedly revealed coordination of smuggling illegal persons into the US from Canada on numerous occasions in and prior to January 2025, including exchanging proof of life photographs and directions to safe houses in upstate New York, the Justice Department said in a statement.

If convicted, Shivam faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count. If convicted of all four counts of illegally bringing people to the United States, Shivam faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of fifteen years. He was initially charged by criminal complaint in June last year with one count of conspiracy to transport individuals illegally. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Teens who raped 6-yo-girl held, police were uncooperative
LIVE! Teens who raped 6-yo-girl held, police were uncooperative

'Rahul Gandhi Is Deliberately Destroying The Congress'
'Rahul Gandhi Is Deliberately Destroying The Congress'

'Both Rahul and Modi are the same in the way they run their parties. Modi too wants faceless people and so does Rahul Gandhi.'

Problems won't solve by one power...: UN chief's dig at Trump
Problems won't solve by one power...: UN chief's dig at Trump

Guterres emphasised that global structures and institutions must reflect the complexity and the opportunity of the "new times and realities"

'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'
'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'

'While many politicians speak of development, Dada worked hard for it.''He realised that politics wasn't about power or politics -- it was about service to the people.'

Fans panic after Virat Kohli's Instagram account blackout
Fans panic after Virat Kohli's Instagram account blackout

Virat Kohli's Instagram account was briefly deactivated on Friday, sparking panic among fans before being restored hours later with no official explanation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO