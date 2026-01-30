HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Confident group chairman found dead after tax raid, suicide suspected

Fri, 30 January 2026
19:06
Representational image
C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru on Friday, the police said. 

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though they said a conclusion would be drawn after the post-mortem examination. 

According to the police, Roy suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city, raising suspicion that he may have shot himself. 

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood, sources said. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. 

Sources said the income tax department had conducted searches at his premises earlier in the day.

