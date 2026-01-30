BJP condemns Hamid Ansari's 'Ghazni was Indian' remark

16:36





BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan condemned Ansari's comments, questioning whether the Congress leadership and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi agree with his views on the brutal raider.





He accused the Congress party of whitewashing the brutal raids of Mahmud Ghazni, who demolished Hindu temples and murdered thousands of people. Kesavan pointed out that the Islamic invasions of India, starting from the 8th century, systematically targeted sacred Hindu landmarks.





In a post X, Kesavan shared a video of former Vice President Hamid Ansari making the comment. He stated, "Ghazni was not a foreign invader, he was Indian'! Indeed shocking remarks by former Vice President Shri. Hamid Ansari ji, who was the Congress led UPA govt's choice for the post of Vice President, not once but twice. Does the Congress leadership and LOP Rahul Gandhi agree with such whitewashing of mercenary brutal raids as mere domestic acts, which demolished Hindu temples and murdered thousands? Beginning with the Islamic invasions of the early 8th century until the Mughal rule, sacred Hindu religious landmarks were systematically targeted.





"The barbaric Mahmud Ghazni raided India 17 times in the 11th century, ravaging the Mathura temple and breaking Somnath temple's Jyotirlinga. Does Nehru's Congress which vehemently opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple agree with these remarks trying to normalise such brutality which was aimed at annihilating the very foundations of our Sanatan Sanskriti?" -- ANI

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Friday strongly criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari's remarks on Mahmud Ghazni, saying that he was not a foreign invader but an Indian.