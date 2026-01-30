Assam's demography changed during Cong rule: Shah

15:34





Addressing the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival organised by Takam Mising Porin Kebang (All Mising Students' Union) at Kareng Chapori here as the chief guest, Shah appealed to people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections to completely free the state from infiltration.





"Assam's demography totally changed during the Congress rule. The population of infiltrators rose to 64 lakh from nil, and infiltrators became a majority in seven districts," he alleged.





Shah asserted that the Modi government was working through various means to reverse the demographic trend in the state. "If you want to stop infiltration in Assam, then elect the BJP government for a third term and strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the fight against illegal immigrants.





Two BJP state governments in Assam have freed 1.26 lakh acres of land from encroachment by infiltrators," he added. The Union home minister also stressed the role played by the Mising community in stopping infiltrators from settling in Upper Assam through their lifestyle of hard work.





"It's the responsibility of the Mising community to stop infiltration. You do not need to take up guns. Through your culture of hard work, infiltrators have not been able to come to this side," he said. Shah also alleged that several tribal communities struggled to protect their identity during the Congress regime, while asserting that the BJP was committed to addressing the issues of the Mising society through an interlocutor appointed by the Centre. PTI

