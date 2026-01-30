HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Army contains wildfire along Sino-India border

Fri, 30 January 2026
A wildfire that broke out about a week ago near Kaho village in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district has been doused by the Indian Army, an official said on Friday.

According to a post by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, the fire broke out along the western ridge of the Lohit River close to the Sino-India border.

In a joint and coordinated effort, the troops of Spear Corps, along with the Indian Air Force, mobilised swiftly and successfully contained the forest fire, ensuring no damage to civilian life or property, it said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), in a post, said that Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision, and a commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems.

Sharing the post by IAF, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, 'My heartfelt gratitude to the @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force for their swift response in battling forest fire in Lohit Valley.'

Meanwhile, a senior police official claimed that the fire had started on the other side of the LAC on January 21.

He said the wildfire spread into the Indian side on January 27 and engulfed Kaho, Sheru area, and Madan Ridge near the LAC.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown, but an area of 4,50,00 sq metre (approx) has been destroyed, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also contained another wildfire at Tongkorla in Mechukha in the state's Shi-Yomi district, a Defence official said.

Responding to a request for assistance from a landowner, the quick reaction team undertook coordinated firefighting operations under difficult terrain and weather conditions, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The official said the team contained the fire, preventing potential loss of human life, property, and surrounding forest cover.  -- PTI

