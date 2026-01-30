HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ajit Pawar's death: Fadnavis most likely to present Maha Budget

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
17:42
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is most likely to present the state Budget 2026-27 during the next month's legislature session, after the death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who held the finance portfolio.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed in a plane crash in Pune's Baramati on Wednesday morning.

He was cremated with full state honours on Thursday.

The state legislature session is scheduled to begin on February 23, and Pawar would have presented his 12th state budget.

State's first finance minister late Sheshrao Wankhede holds the record of presenting the budget for record 13 times in the state.

Sources confirmed that CM Fadnavis is most likely to present the next budget.

This would be Fadnavis' second budget presentation as he had done so as a finance minister in March 2023 when he was deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Jayant Patil, who is currently in the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, has the distinction of presenting 10 budgets during the Congress-NCP (undivided) rule from 1999 to 2014.

Before him, Sushilkumar Shinde had presented the budget nine times, Ramrao Adik eight times, Madhukarrao Chaudhary five times and Yashwantrao Mohite four times.

During the Shiv Sena-BJP rule of 1995-99, Eknath Khadse had presented the budget three times and Mahadev Shivankar twice.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India 171 crash probe indicates deliberate pilot action
LIVE! Air India 171 crash probe indicates deliberate pilot action

Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar dy CM: Patel
Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar dy CM: Patel

Nationalist Congress Party considers Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, for the position of NCP legislature leader, emphasizing the importance of family consent in the decision-making process.

Tharoor named star campaigner day after meeting Rahul
Tharoor named star campaigner day after meeting Rahul

Shashi Tharoor's relationship with Congress leaders in Kerala appears to be improving after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. A prominent state leader announced Tharoor will be a star campaigner for the party-led UDF in the upcoming Kerala...

Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death
Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death

'The pandemic has led to an immense disruption in the world's political, financial, military and geopolitical situation. The pandemic was a warning.'

'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free pads
'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free pads

Private schools failing to provide these facilities risk de-recognition

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO