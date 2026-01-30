Ajit Pawar death: Raut targets DGCA

19:56

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Friday targeted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash, asking why it allowed flight operations at the Baramati airport if it was not fully equipped.



Talking to reporters, Raut also referred to the last year's catastrophic Air India flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, and said the DGCA announces a probe after every such incident but its outcome remains unknown.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after the death of Pawar and four others in Wednesday's crash, Baramati has an 'uncontrolled airfield' (one without a dedicated Air Traffic Control), and traffic information is provided by instructors/pilots from the local flying training organisations.



The chartered aircraft carrying Pawar was cleared for landing in Baramati after a go-around forced by poor visibility, but having finally received the clearance it did not give any 'read-back' or confirmation, and moments later burst into flames.



"There was no radar at Baramati airport or ATC. There was no system and there was just an airstrip, and the DGCA is responsible for it (air crash). There isn't enough staff at Baramati airport," said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.



"Who is responsible for such accidents? There is a need to probe such incidents. We have lost an important person in Maharashtra and the DGCA should take responsibility for it. How do you allow such airports or airstrips to operate?" asked the Sena-UBT leader. -- PTI