Air India 171 crash probe indicates deliberate pilot action

Fri, 30 January 2026
India's probe into last year's Air India Boeing 787 jet crash is increasingly homing in on deliberate pilot action as the probable cause, according to people familiar with the findings, marking a concession by authorities previously resistant to that scenario.

Investigators have ruled out mechanical failure and not found evidence of sabotage either, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the findings aren't yet public. This leaves pilot action as the strongest line of inquiry. Read more here. 

Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar deputy CM: Patel
Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar deputy CM: Patel

Nationalist Congress Party considers Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, for the position of NCP legislature leader, emphasizing the importance of family consent in the decision-making process.

Tharoor named star campaigner day after meeting Rahul
Tharoor named star campaigner day after meeting Rahul

Shashi Tharoor's relationship with Congress leaders in Kerala appears to be improving after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. A prominent state leader announced Tharoor will be a star campaigner for the party-led UDF in the upcoming Kerala...

Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death
Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death

'The pandemic has led to an immense disruption in the world's political, financial, military and geopolitical situation. The pandemic was a warning.'

'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free pads
'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free pads

Private schools failing to provide these facilities risk de-recognition

