After rising, rising, rising... silver, gold futures fall

Fri, 30 January 2026
12:26
Silver and gold prices declined sharply in the futures trade on Friday as traders booked profits at elevated levels after a record-breaking rally, tracking a bearish sentiment in global markets and a rebound in the US dollar. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery plunged Rs 12,169, or 3.04 per cent, to Rs 3,87,724 per kilogram in a business turnover of 8,710 lots. The white metal had surged about 9 per cent to hit a record of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on Thursday, before settling at Rs 3,99,893 per kg. 

Similarly, gold futures for February contract dropped Rs 2,162, or 1.28 per cent, to Rs 1,67,241 per 10 grams in 3,965 lots. In the previous session, the yellow metal had soared nearly 9 per cent, to scale a new peak of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams, before easing to Rs 1,69,403 per 10 grams on the MCX. -- PTI

US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples
US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples

The Smithsonian will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India after evidence showed they were illegally removed from Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s

When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi
When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System is one of the Indian Army's deadliest guns with the longest firing range.

Indian 'dunki' agent indicted for smuggling 'aliens' in US
Indian 'dunki' agent indicted for smuggling 'aliens' in US

According to court documents, Shivam directed smuggling operations from January through June 2025, coordinating the illegal transport of individuals across the US-Canada border into Clinton County, New York.

SC wants to examine 4 questions on new UGC regulations
SC wants to examine 4 questions on new UGC regulations

The Supreme Court has framed key legal questions regarding the University Grants Commission's equity regulations and stayed the implementation of the framework on caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions.

