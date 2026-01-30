Actor Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing case

20:02

A court in Mumbai on Friday granted bail to actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, arrested in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in the western suburbs here.



A magistrate's court granted bail to Khan, who was arrested by the Oshiwara police in Andheri on January 23 for allegedly opening fire using his licensed firearm.



Khan had sought bail, claiming that his arrest was 'arbitrary' and the case 'amounts to abuse of process of law by the investigating agency'.



The police have said that the actor, in his statement, admitted to discharging two rounds using his licensed weapon at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area on January 18.



During the probe, the police found two bullets in the society premises -- one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor. One of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while a model owns the other one.



Initially, the police were unable to make any headway, as they couldn't find anything in the CCTV footage. However, a forensic analysis indicated that the shots were fired from Khan's bungalow nearby.



The actor's lawyer, Sana Khan, argued that no motive whatsoever has been alleged or established against him.



She contended that the allegation was an "afterthought" based on a hearsay witness whose name was not mentioned in the remand report.



The lawyer further asserted that mere possession of 22 cartridges would not incriminate the actor, as the Arms Rules permit a licensed firearm holder to purchase 200 cartridges in a year.



The actor has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. -- PTI