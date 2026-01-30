HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

100 more stray dogs killed in Telangana

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
09:40
image
In a shocking incident of alleged animal cruelty, around 100 stray dogs were brutally killed in Thummaipally village of Nagarkurnool district, Telangana earlier this week. 

The mass killing of stray dogs has triggered significant outrage among animal welfare activists and locals. Consequently, a formal complaint has been lodged at the Charapaka Police Station by Mudavath Preethi, a Cruelty Prevention Assistant with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO).

The incident reportedly took place in the village under the Sarpanch's jurisdiction. According to the FIR, the police received the complaint from Mudavath Preethi, a resident of Nagarkurnool, on January 27. In her petition, the complaintant stated that in her capacity as an Animal Cruelty Prevention Assistant, she received information that approximately 100 stray dogs were killed by administering poisonous injections over the last 10 days. 

These actions were allegedly carried out by the Sarpanch and the Panchayat Secretary of Thimmaipally village. During a recorded purported conversation between animal welfare activist Adukapuram Goutham and the village Sarpanch, the Sarpanch reportedly admitted that the dogs were killed using these injections, and they also hired "dog killers" for Rs18,000 to carry out the act. 

Further inquiry revealed that Gram Panchayat (GP) worker Ravi allegedly removed the carcasses. In a separate conversation between Adukapuram Goutham and Gopi (the hired individual), Gopi said that the dogs had been poisoned over the previous 10 days. 

Additionally, the Sarpanch stated that the bodies were disposed of approximately 2 km away from the village. Based on these findings, the petitioner has requested that immediate legal action be taken against the accused individuals in accordance with the law. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Teens who raped 6-yo-girl held, police were uncooperative
LIVE! Teens who raped 6-yo-girl held, police were uncooperative

'Rahul Gandhi Is Deliberately Destroying The Congress'
'Rahul Gandhi Is Deliberately Destroying The Congress'

'Both Rahul and Modi are the same in the way they run their parties. Modi too wants faceless people and so does Rahul Gandhi.'

Problems won't solve by one power...: UN chief's dig at Trump
Problems won't solve by one power...: UN chief's dig at Trump

Guterres emphasised that global structures and institutions must reflect the complexity and the opportunity of the "new times and realities"

'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'
'Ajit Dada Made Everyone Feel Heard'

'While many politicians speak of development, Dada worked hard for it.''He realised that politics wasn't about power or politics -- it was about service to the people.'

Fans panic after Virat Kohli's Instagram account blackout
Fans panic after Virat Kohli's Instagram account blackout

Virat Kohli's Instagram account was briefly deactivated on Friday, sparking panic among fans before being restored hours later with no official explanation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO