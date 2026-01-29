Why are gold and silver prices going through the roof?

15:05





The survey highlighted that both gold and silver touched lifetime highs during 2025, reflecting heightened global uncertainty and strong safe-haven demand.





The rally was buoyed by a weakening US dollar, expectations of persistently negative real rates, and the market's growing assessment of geopolitical and financial tail risks.





"The prices of precious metals, both gold and silver, are likely to continue increasing due to their sustained demand as safe-haven investments amid global uncertainties, unless a durable peace is established and trade wars are resolved," said the survey tabled in Parliament.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures crossed the record Rs 4 lakh per kg barrier on Thursday soaring by 6.3 per cent, while gold touched fresh all-time high of Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams. Some commentators feel that the torrid pace set by gold and silver in 2025 may not be sustained, it added. Meanwhile, gold prices ended at Rs 1,39,201 per 10 grams, while silver closed at Rs 2,35,701 per kilogram recorded on December 31, 2025, on the MCX. -- PTI

Gold and silver prices are expected to remain at elevated levels amid persisting global uncertainties, unless a durable peace is established and trade wars are resolved, according to Economic Survey 2025-26.