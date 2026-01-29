HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why are gold and silver prices going through the roof?

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
15:05
image
Gold and silver prices are expected to remain at elevated levels amid persisting global uncertainties, unless a durable peace is established and trade wars are resolved, according to Economic Survey 2025-26. 

The survey highlighted that both gold and silver touched lifetime highs during 2025, reflecting heightened global uncertainty and strong safe-haven demand. 

The rally was buoyed by a weakening US dollar, expectations of persistently negative real rates, and the market's growing assessment of geopolitical and financial tail risks. 

"The prices of precious metals, both gold and silver, are likely to continue increasing due to their sustained demand as safe-haven investments amid global uncertainties, unless a durable peace is established and trade wars are resolved," said the survey tabled in Parliament. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures crossed the record Rs 4 lakh per kg barrier on Thursday soaring by 6.3 per cent, while gold touched fresh all-time high of Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams. Some commentators feel that the torrid pace set by gold and silver in 2025 may not be sustained, it added. Meanwhile, gold prices ended at Rs 1,39,201 per 10 grams, while silver closed at Rs 2,35,701 per kilogram recorded on December 31, 2025, on the MCX. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'BJP's true tribute to Ajit Pawar would be to withdraw...'
LIVE! 'BJP's true tribute to Ajit Pawar would be to withdraw...'

SC stays new UGC rules on caste discrimination amid uproar
SC stays new UGC rules on caste discrimination amid uproar

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth
Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth

'What has changed is that the new regulations are backed by a clear enforcement framework. They have real consequences and, for the first time, make compliance unavoidable.'

'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'
'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid reports of discontent, stating that he is on the 'same page' with the leadership.

Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours in Baramati
Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours in Baramati

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, were held with full state honors in Baramati. Prominent leaders and thousands of mourners attended the funeral.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO