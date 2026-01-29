HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Very disappointed: US Treasury Secretary on India-EU trade deal

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
08:59
image
In the wake of the FTA between India and the EU, the US has described the Europeans as "very disappointing", saying they were unwilling to join Washington in putting tariffs on New Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil because of this trade deal. 

"Again, they should do what's best for themselves, but I will tell you I find the Europeans very disappointing because the Europeans are on the front line of the Ukraine-Russia war," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC's 'Squawk on the US-e Street' Wednesday.

Bessent was responding to a question on the "massive" trade deal between Europe and India and whether that threatens America, given that the countries are moving ahead with free trade without Washington.

"...India started buying sanctioned Russian oil, and guess who was buying the refined products? The Europeans. So, the Europeans have been funding the war against themselves and like something that you couldn't have made up." 

"The US sanctioned or put a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying the Russian oil. The Europeans were unwilling to join us, and it turns out that they wanted to do this trade deal. So, every time you hear a European talk about the importance of the Ukrainian people, remember that they put trade ahead of the Ukrainian people. Trade -- European trade, more important than ending the war in Ukraine," Bessent said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Lok Sabha today
LIVE! Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Lok Sabha today

AAIB begins Baramati crash probe, focus on technical factors
AAIB begins Baramati crash probe, focus on technical factors

A specialized team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has arrived at the Baramati crash site to investigate the accident that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The investigation will...

Ajit Pawar identified by wristwatch at Baramati crash site
Ajit Pawar identified by wristwatch at Baramati crash site

Eyewitnesses identified Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at the site of a plane crash in Pune district by his wristwatch. The crash of the Learjet resulted in multiple fatalities, including the pilot, co-pilot, PSO, and flight attendant....

'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'
'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'

'Because of him, we learned how to work for people, how to take responsibility, and how to stand by our decisions.'

Baramati crash: Wedding plans turn to grief as pilot Pathak dies
Baramati crash: Wedding plans turn to grief as pilot Pathak dies

Captain Shambhavi Pathak, a pilot with VSR Ventures, was among those killed in the Learjet 45 crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. Her family in Delhi is devastated by the loss.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO