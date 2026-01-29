HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Varun Dhawan suffered hairline fracture during 'Border 2' shooting

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
17:43
image
Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that he suffered an injury on the sets of 'Border 2' and had a hairline fracture. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a clip from an action sequence in which he is seen lying down after the hit. 

"The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera . It was the worst pain i ever felt. O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which i feel i am still healing from," he wrote in the caption. 

The actor also revealed that his team helped him continue the shoot for the rest of the day as he struggled to walk. 

"Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey," Varun added. 

As soon as the post was shared, fans quickly rushed to the comments and shared their concerns. 

They also wished for the actor's quick recovery. 

Varun Dhawan, who essays Param Veer Chakra awardee Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, in the war drama film, has been receiving overwhelming positive reactions from fans and film industry insiders alike. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naidu urges Fadnavis to speed up probe into Ajit crash
LIVE! Naidu urges Fadnavis to speed up probe into Ajit crash

'Capable of misuse': SC stays new UGC regulations
'Capable of misuse': SC stays new UGC regulations

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth
Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth

'What has changed is that the new regulations are backed by a clear enforcement framework. They have real consequences and, for the first time, make compliance unavoidable.'

NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt
NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt

Senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal says the public wants Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, to be brought into the Maharashtra state ministry.

'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'
'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid reports of discontent, stating that he is on the 'same page' with the leadership.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO