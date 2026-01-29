Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

23:15

Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation/File image





Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces for the success, describing the slain Maoists as "notorious".





The exchange of fire broke out at 7 am in the forest near Kavargutta village in Pamed area in the southern part of the district, Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.





The operation had been launched on Wednesday evening based on the inputs about the presence of armed cadres from the 'Pamed Area Committee' of the Maoists in forested hills of Kavargatta-Gundarajgudem, he said.





After the firing ceased, the bodies of Pradeep alias Joga and Bheema Veko, who carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on their heads, were recovered. -- PTI

Two "dreaded" Maoists involved in several incidents of violence and carrying a collective reward of Rs 7 lakh were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the police said.