Follow Rediff on:      
Those attacking me on 'Miya' comment should read SC order: Himanta

Thu, 29 January 2026
17:19
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that those attacking him for his remarks on "Miyas", referred disparagingly to illegal Bangladeshi Muslims, should read the Supreme Court's order mentioning the "silent and invidious demographic invasion" of the state. 

The chief minister recently claimed that no Assamese -- Hindus or Muslims -- were facing any problem during the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state, but it was the illegal Bengali-speaking Muslims, originally from Bangladesh, who were being 'harassed'. 

Opposition parties criticised him for this comment. 

"Those who are attacking me for my remarks on 'Miya' -- a word used in Assam in the context of Bangladeshi Muslim illegal migration -- should pause and read what the Supreme Court of India itself has said about Assam," Sarma said in a post on X. 

He said this is not "my language, not my imagination, and not political exaggeration". 

Sarma asserted that efforts are protect Assam's identity, security and future, and not to target any religion or any Indian citizen. -- PTI

