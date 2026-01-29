State politics weaker without Ajit Dada, mourns Saamna

09:45





In its editorial, Saamana described Ajit Pawar as a natural leader who demonstrated independent leadership despite working under his uncle Sharad Pawar's shadow. It said his sudden death was a cruel blow to Maharashtra, robbing the State of a strong and large-hearted leader.





The editorial noted that Ajit Pawar was constantly on the move and deeply engaged in public life. Tracing Ajit Pawar's political journey, Saamana wrote that he entered politics as Sharad Pawar's nephew and grew under his guidance, but eventually carved out his own distinct political path through his achievements.





"Ajit Dada was always on the move, constantly travelling. Now he has embarked on a journey from which he will never return. His sudden departure has created a deep void in Maharashtra's social life, political landscape and in the personal lives of millions. He entered Maharashtra politics as Sharad Pawar's nephew. Under the protective shadow of Pawar, like the Sahyadris, he built his position and carved his own distinct path through his achievements. Over time, his political journey diverged from that of Sharad Pawar," the editorial read.





The editorial described him as a blunt and efficient leader who valued punctuality, cleanliness and discipline. It said making hollow promises did not suit his working style, and he often backed his words with action. "Ajit Pawar was known as a blunt and efficient leader. He valued punctuality, cleanliness and neatness. Making hollow promises did not suit his style. He often said, "Let's see how you get elected," and then made it happen," Saamana wrote in its editorial.





Saamana further compared Ajit Pawar to a "vast umbrella under which thousands found shelter", noting that with his passing, the future of those dependent on him had become uncertain. Recalling the loss of other prominent leaders such as Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Vilasrao Deshmukh and RR Patil, the editorial said it felt as though Marathi politics had fallen under an evil spell. -- PTI

