HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Lok Sabha today

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
09:06
image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. 

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal. 

Further, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will table documents related to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). In addition, a statement reviewing the working of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, New Delhi, for the year 2024-25 will be presented before the House. As per the agenda, the House will first take up Question Hour, with questions listed separately to be asked and answered by the concerned Ministers. 

This will be followed by the laying of papers on the Table by members of the Union Council of Ministers. Sitharaman is scheduled to lay papers pertaining to the Ministry of Finance, while Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers related to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! State politics weaker without Ajit Dada, mourns Saamna
LIVE! State politics weaker without Ajit Dada, mourns Saamna

Ajit Pawar's funeral today, Amit Shah to attend
Ajit Pawar's funeral today, Amit Shah to attend

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, will be held with full state honors in Baramati. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Accidental death report filed
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Accidental death report filed

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati. The case will be handed over to the Maharashtra CID for...

What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?

With Ajit Pawar's passing, the 40 MLAs who remain will now have to decide whether they want to continue in Mahayuti in the company of the BJP and Shiv Sena -- or return to the Sharad Pawar fold.

'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'
'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'

'Because of him, we learned how to work for people, how to take responsibility, and how to stand by our decisions.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO