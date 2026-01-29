Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Lok Sabha today

09:06





The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.





Further, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will table documents related to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). In addition, a statement reviewing the working of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, New Delhi, for the year 2024-25 will be presented before the House. As per the agenda, the House will first take up Question Hour, with questions listed separately to be asked and answered by the concerned Ministers.





This will be followed by the laying of papers on the Table by members of the Union Council of Ministers. Sitharaman is scheduled to lay papers pertaining to the Ministry of Finance, while Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers related to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. -- PTI

