Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2025-26 in Lok Sabha

Thu, 29 January 2026
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, an annual report card of the country's economic performance in the financial year. 

According to sources, the Economic Survey is likely to project a 6.8-7.2 per cent growth for 2026-27, a shade lower than 7.4 per cent estimated for the current fiscal. 

The survey is tabled ahead of the Union Budget and presents a backdrop for the policy actions to be taken in the next financial year. It will set the broad macroeconomic and policy priorities for the government at a time when the global economy is facing heightened geopolitical uncertainty and fragmentation. PTI

