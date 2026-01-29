HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sitharaman presenting 9 consecutive budgets matter of pride: Modi

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
16:16
image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time will be recorded as a matter of pride in India's parliamentary history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday.

"Finance Minister Nirmala ji is presenting the budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time -- the first woman finance minister in the country to do so. This moment is being recorded as a matter of pride in India's parliamentary history," Modi said. 

Former prime minister Morarji Desai had presented the Union Budget on 10 occasions, while P Chidambaram presented the Budget nine times, but not for consecutive years. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'People want Sunetra Pawar in Maharashtra cabinet'
LIVE! 'People want Sunetra Pawar in Maharashtra cabinet'

'Capable of misuse': SC stays new UGC regulations
'Capable of misuse': SC stays new UGC regulations

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth
Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth

'What has changed is that the new regulations are backed by a clear enforcement framework. They have real consequences and, for the first time, make compliance unavoidable.'

NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt
NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt

Senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal says the public wants Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, to be brought into the Maharashtra state ministry.

'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'
'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid reports of discontent, stating that he is on the 'same page' with the leadership.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO