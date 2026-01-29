HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Silver goes past Rs 4 lakh-mark; gold hits new high at Rs 1.83 lakh

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
20:23
image
Silver prices on Thursday breached the Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark in the national capital, while gold touched a fresh record high of Rs 1.83 lakh per 10 grams, tracking a sharp rally in global markets amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty. 

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver extended gains for the fourth consecutive day, surging Rs 19,500, or 5.06 percent, to an all-time high of Rs 4,04,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). 

The white metal had closed at Rs 3,85,000 per kilogram on Wednesday. 

This year, silver prices have risen by Rs 1,65,500, or 69.2 percent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kg recorded at the end of last year. 

"Silver prices surged past the Rs 4 lakh per kg milestone on Thursday, while gold rallied to a record high on the back of strong investor demand and a powerful global rally in precious metals," Gaurav Garg, research analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said. 

He attributed the sharp uptrend to strong safe-haven demand amid global economic uncertainty and escalating geopolitical tensions. 

"Silver, in particular, has been outperforming gold, supported by robust industrial demand and a weakening US dollar, which continues to boost sentiment across the bullion complex," Garg added. 

In the bullion market, gold of 99.9 percent purity also jumped sharply, gaining Rs 12,000, or 7.02 percent, to touch a record of Rs Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 1,71,000 per 10 grams, as per the Association. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Akhilesh, Mayawati welcome SC stay on new UGC rules
LIVE! Akhilesh, Mayawati welcome SC stay on new UGC rules

China steps up Nipah virus screening amid outbreak in India
China steps up Nipah virus screening amid outbreak in India

China has initiated screening procedures for travelers arriving from regions affected by the Nipah virus, including India. While no cases have been detected in China, health authorities are taking precautionary measures due to the...

NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt
NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt

Senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal says the public wants Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, to be brought into the Maharashtra state ministry.

What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?

With Ajit Pawar's passing, the 40 MLAs who remain will now have to decide whether they want to continue in Mahayuti in the company of the BJP and Shiv Sena -- or return to the Sharad Pawar fold.

Set up gaushalas for stray animals on highways: SC to NHAI
Set up gaushalas for stray animals on highways: SC to NHAI

The Supreme Court has suggested that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) consider establishing gaushalas (cowsheds) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to care for stray animals entering highways. The court also...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO