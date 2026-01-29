Silver goes past Rs 4 lakh-mark; gold hits new high at Rs 1.83 lakh

20:23





According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver extended gains for the fourth consecutive day, surging Rs 19,500, or 5.06 percent, to an all-time high of Rs 4,04,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).





The white metal had closed at Rs 3,85,000 per kilogram on Wednesday.





This year, silver prices have risen by Rs 1,65,500, or 69.2 percent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kg recorded at the end of last year.





"Silver prices surged past the Rs 4 lakh per kg milestone on Thursday, while gold rallied to a record high on the back of strong investor demand and a powerful global rally in precious metals," Gaurav Garg, research analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.





He attributed the sharp uptrend to strong safe-haven demand amid global economic uncertainty and escalating geopolitical tensions.





"Silver, in particular, has been outperforming gold, supported by robust industrial demand and a weakening US dollar, which continues to boost sentiment across the bullion complex," Garg added.





In the bullion market, gold of 99.9 percent purity also jumped sharply, gaining Rs 12,000, or 7.02 percent, to touch a record of Rs Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 1,71,000 per 10 grams, as per the Association. -- PTI

