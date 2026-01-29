Seat-sharing only after alliance talks: AIADMK chief EPS

22:42





"Seat-sharing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be decided only after completing talks with all alliance partners..." he said.





Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, echoed a similar sentiment, saying that no such decision has been made till now and urged that no confusion should be spread among general public.





He further demanded that everyone who is loyal to the party must unite within the AIADMK.





"No decision has yet been taken regarding forming a separate party or contesting elections independently. Unnecessary confusion should not be spread among the people... It was Theni district that made MGR and Jayalalithaa Chief Ministers... It is the stronghold of the AIADMK... Our foremost demand is that everyone who is loyal to the party should unite within the AIADMK... Whether we are all united or not will be evident to the people in response to Kadambur Raju..." he stated.





Further, he specified that joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the individual desire of TTV Dhinakaran. -- ANI

