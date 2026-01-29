HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC directs specialist doc for Sonam Wangchuk in jail

Thu, 29 January 2026
16:25
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed medical examination by a specialist doctor of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk after he complained of stomach issues due to water contamination. 

Fifty-nine-year-old Wangchuk is under detention in the Jodhpur Central Jail. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale also directed the jail authorities to furnish Wangchuk's medical report in a sealed cover by Monday. 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo, told the court that an application seeking directions to jail authorities for immediate medical examination of the activist has been filed.

"He has problems in his stomach because of the water. He has been wanting a doctor to check. But nobody comes. "Let him have a weekly check. And let him have the water we provide," Sibal submitted. 

The counsel appearing for the Rajasthan government, however, said that he has been examined by the jail doctor 21 times in the past four months. The top court, however, said that he needs a specialist doctor such as a gastroenterologist. The counsel appearing for the Rajasthan government informed the court that Wangchuk has been advised Vitamin B12 and there was nothing wrong in his latest report. -- PTI

