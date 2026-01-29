HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC clears housing project near Visva-Bharati University, sets aside order

Thu, 29 January 2026
20:49
The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the construction of a commercial housing project near the historic Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal and set aside a Calcutta high court order directing its demolition. 

The top court said disputed land in question was referred to by the name of "khoai" (protected) by the high court but no category by the name of "khoai" land exists under the revenue laws of West Bengal. 

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the description of "khoai" appears to have been borrowed from the writings of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who referred to a peculiar geological formation found in and around the Birbhum region, created by natural decay and erosion, by wind and water, of small hills comprising red laterite soil rich in iron, resulting in the formation of natural gullies and canyon-like terrain. 

It said the high court held that the construction raised by Aarsuday Projects, a private developer on a plot of land admeasuring 0.39 acres, near the Visva-Bharati University was in the nature of preserved land falling in the category of "khoai" land. 

Upholding the legality of the construction of the residential building, the bench said, "In the absence of any tangible evidence of fraud, misrepresentation, or deliberate circumvention of statutory requirements, such a procedural lapse, even if assumed to exist, for arguments sake, could not render the construction per se illegal, nor could it justify the issuance of a direction for demolition, which is an extremely draconian consequence reserved for cases of blatant and substantive illegalities and violation." 

The bench said the approval by the Ruppur Gram Panchayat to the building plan on November 5, 2011 cannot be faulted and outrightly rejected. -- PTI

