SC allows publication of Punjab Kesari, asks group to approach NGT

Thu, 29 January 2026
22:18
The Supreme Court on Thursday extended its interim relief to the Punjab Kesari Group, directing that the publication of its newspaper shall continue uninterrupted. 

The top court asked the media house to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with alleged environmental violations flagged by the Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PSPCB). 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing two appeals filed against the January 23 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana high court. 

The high court had declined interim relief and asked the group to avail alternative statutory remedies, including approaching the NGT. 

The Punjab Kesari Group approached the apex court alleging targeted and mala fide action by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and the PPCB. 

The group challenged a series of coercive steps, including orders to shut down its printing press in Ludhiana and an associated hotel in Jalandhar, which were allegedly part of nearly 20 actions initiated within a span of one week. 

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Group, submitted that despite protective orders passed by the top court on January 20, the authorities continued to act in a coercive and vindictive manner. 

He informed the court that the January 20 order had expressly directed that the printing press be allowed to function uninterruptedly until the Punjab and Haryana high court decided the matter. 

However, on January 23, the high court raised a jurisdictional issue and asked the group to approach the NGT, without granting further interim protection. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Silver goes past Rs 4 lakh-mark; gold hits fresh high
LIVE! Silver goes past Rs 4 lakh-mark; gold hits fresh high

Ajit Pawar crash: Naidu seeks Maharashtra's help for fast probe
Ajit Pawar crash: Naidu seeks Maharashtra's help for fast probe

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has requested the Maharashtra government's cooperation in the investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The Aircraft Accident...

Baramati crash: Black box found; Bombardier to assist probe
Baramati crash: Black box found; Bombardier to assist probe

The Black Box of the Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed near the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday has been recovered, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'
SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

A lane falls silent as Delhi bids farewell to pilot Shambhavi
A lane falls silent as Delhi bids farewell to pilot Shambhavi

The mortal remains of pilot Shambhavi Pathak, who died in a plane crash near Baramati, Maharashtra, were brought to her Delhi residence. The community mourned the loss of the young and dedicated pilot.

