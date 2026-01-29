SC allows publication of Punjab Kesari, asks group to approach NGT

22:18





The top court asked the media house to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with alleged environmental violations flagged by the Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PSPCB).





A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing two appeals filed against the January 23 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana high court.





The high court had declined interim relief and asked the group to avail alternative statutory remedies, including approaching the NGT.





The Punjab Kesari Group approached the apex court alleging targeted and mala fide action by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and the PPCB.





The group challenged a series of coercive steps, including orders to shut down its printing press in Ludhiana and an associated hotel in Jalandhar, which were allegedly part of nearly 20 actions initiated within a span of one week.





Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Group, submitted that despite protective orders passed by the top court on January 20, the authorities continued to act in a coercive and vindictive manner.





He informed the court that the January 20 order had expressly directed that the printing press be allowed to function uninterruptedly until the Punjab and Haryana high court decided the matter.





However, on January 23, the high court raised a jurisdictional issue and asked the group to approach the NGT, without granting further interim protection. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended its interim relief to the Punjab Kesari Group, directing that the publication of its newspaper shall continue uninterrupted.