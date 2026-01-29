HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee settles near all-time low at 91.96 against US dollar

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
19:16
image
The rupee settled near its all-time closing low at 91.96 (provisional) against the US dollar, amid selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets. 

Forex traders said the rupee hit its all-time intra-day low of 92 against the US dollar amid geopolitical uncertainty and foreign outflows. 

Moreover, a surge in crude oil prices weighed on the rupee. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.95 and touched an early high of 91.82, but pared gains to touch an intra-day low of 92 against the greenback. 

The domestic unit settled at 91.96 (provisional), up 3 paise from its previous close. 

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 31 paise down, revisiting its lowest-ever closing level of 91.99 against the greenback. 

On January 23, the rupee hit an all-time intra-day low of 92 against the US dollar. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the economic survey, flagging concerns over risks from the external sector and foreign outflows. 

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07 per cent lower at 96.37. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naidu urges Fadnavis to speed up probe into Ajit crash
LIVE! Naidu urges Fadnavis to speed up probe into Ajit crash

What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?

With Ajit Pawar's passing, the 40 MLAs who remain will now have to decide whether they want to continue in Mahayuti in the company of the BJP and Shiv Sena -- or return to the Sharad Pawar fold.

'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'
'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'

'Because of him, we learned how to work for people, how to take responsibility, and how to stand by our decisions.'

Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Ajit Dada
Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Ajit Dada

Thousands of supporters gathered to pay their last respects, chanting slogans in his memory.The large turnout and emotional farewell highlighted Ajit Pawar's strong grassroots connect and his significant influence in Maharashtra politics.

SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'
SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO