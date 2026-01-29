Rupee settles near all-time low at 91.96 against US dollar

19:16





Forex traders said the rupee hit its all-time intra-day low of 92 against the US dollar amid geopolitical uncertainty and foreign outflows.





Moreover, a surge in crude oil prices weighed on the rupee.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.95 and touched an early high of 91.82, but pared gains to touch an intra-day low of 92 against the greenback.





The domestic unit settled at 91.96 (provisional), up 3 paise from its previous close.





On Wednesday, the rupee settled 31 paise down, revisiting its lowest-ever closing level of 91.99 against the greenback.





On January 23, the rupee hit an all-time intra-day low of 92 against the US dollar.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the economic survey, flagging concerns over risks from the external sector and foreign outflows.





Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07 per cent lower at 96.37. -- PTI

