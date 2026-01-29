HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab, Haryana secretariat building evacuated after bomb threat; nothing found

Thu, 29 January 2026
19:54
No explosive device was found at the Punjab and Haryana secretariat after the building was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb threat email, the police said. 

An anti-sabotage check was launched in the building, but after a detailed inspection, nothing of concern was discovered, they said. 

This came a day after several schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails, which later turned out to be hoaxes. 

Following the receipt of the email, police, fire brigade officials, bomb and dog squads and an ambulance rushed to the secretariat building. 

Employees working at the secretariat were evacuated from their offices and moved to safety. 

This measure led to the suspension of administrative work for a few hours. Sources said the email also contained Khalistan-related references and threats for the Punjab chief minister. 

The secretariat building is located at Sector-1 here, which is a high-security zone. 

On Wednesday, several schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails. -- PTI

