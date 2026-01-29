HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Police ground 4 drones flying at Ajit Pawar's funeral site

Thu, 29 January 2026
21:49
Police grounded four drones found flying without permission during the movement of VVIPs at the venue of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar's funeral in Baramati town in Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

The 66-year-old NCP chief, popularly known as 'Dada' (elder brother) in Baramati, was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan college ground in Baramati, a day after he along with four others died when the chartered plane carrying them crashed on Wednesday morning.

Over two lakh supporters and prominent political leaders across the party lines and from various parts of the country attended the funeral, the police said.

Besides NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and his family members, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Eknath Shinde, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray  and various prominent politicians and other personalities paid respects to Ajit Pawar.

Heavy police deployment was in place and high vigil was maintained in Baramati to avoid any law and order related issue during the funeral, they said. -- PTI

