HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'People want Sunetra Pawar in Maharashtra cabinet'

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
16:14
image
Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra FDA minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday said that the public wants late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, to be brought into the state ministry. 

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state along with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha member. Asked about the NCP's future after Ajit Pawar's death, Zirwal said that people want "vahini" (sister-in-law, referring to Sunetra Pawar) to be included in the ministry. 



"We will talk to the leadership about it and take a decision,'' Zirwal, who was a close confidant of Ajit Pawar, told a news channel after the leader's funeral in Baramati. To a question on the merger of the two NCP groups, Zirwal said, ''The two factions are already together. Everyone has realised that there is no point in remaining scattered and have to be together.'' 

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the chartered plane carrying them crashed at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday. In July 2023, Ajit Pawar had joined the then Eknath Shinde-led state government, triggering a split in the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'People want Sunetra Pawar in Maharashtra cabinet'
LIVE! 'People want Sunetra Pawar in Maharashtra cabinet'

'Capable of misuse': SC stays new UGC regulations
'Capable of misuse': SC stays new UGC regulations

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth
Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth

'What has changed is that the new regulations are backed by a clear enforcement framework. They have real consequences and, for the first time, make compliance unavoidable.'

NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt
NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt

Senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal says the public wants Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, to be brought into the Maharashtra state ministry.

'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'
'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid reports of discontent, stating that he is on the 'same page' with the leadership.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO